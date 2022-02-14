U.S. Marine Corps Major Jeremy W. Schnarr, the director of Drill Instructor School, Recruit Training Regiment, gives a brief to Qatar officers, with the Qatar Armed Forces at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. During the brief, Schnarr explained what drill instructor school is, how it works, and why it’s important. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7055188 VIRIN: 220214-M-CI314-1026 Resolution: 4044x2696 Size: 1.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.