    Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 11 of 12]

    Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Col. Jaber Rashid M K Al-Hajri, Non Commissioned Officer Institute Commander, left, receives a gift from U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edward Sullivan, chief of staff for Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and the Western Recruiting Region at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. MCRD hosted a delegation of foreign officers from the QAF in order to receive a command brief, observe the execution of recruit training, and receive a Drill Instructor School brief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7055198
    VIRIN: 220214-M-CI314-1130
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

