Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

Qatar officers with the Qatar Armed Forces tour the training grounds at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. The officers were escorted around the depot in order to showcase the Marine Corps’ training process. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:23
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
