Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

Officers with the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) observe recruits on the training grounds at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. QAF members also observed training curricula, training techniques, and explored Non Commissioned Officer education cooperation between Qatar forces and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

