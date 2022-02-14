Mr. Feras Alafalqa, left, and Qatar Col. Jaber Rashid M K Al-Hajri, right, Non Commissioned Officer Institute Commander, talk about recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. MCRD hosted a delegation of foreign officers from the Qatar Defense Force in order to receive a command brief, observe the execution of recruit training, and receive a Drill Instructor School brief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7055193 VIRIN: 220214-M-CI314-1082 Resolution: 4745x3163 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.