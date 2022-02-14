Qatar Armed Forces Delegation

Mr. Feras Alafalqa, left, and Qatar Col. Jaber Rashid M K Al-Hajri, right, Non Commissioned Officer Institute Commander, talk about recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. MCRD hosted a delegation of foreign officers from the Qatar Defense Force in order to receive a command brief, observe the execution of recruit training, and receive a Drill Instructor School brief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7055193
|VIRIN:
|220214-M-CI314-1082
|Resolution:
|4745x3163
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
