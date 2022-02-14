Officers with the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) receive a brief at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. QAF members observed training curricula, training techniques, and explored Non Commissioned Officer education cooperation between Qatar forces and the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7055194
|VIRIN:
|220214-M-CI314-1032
|Resolution:
|4968x3312
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
