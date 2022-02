Mr. Fera Alafalqa, Qatar Armed Forces (QAF) Public Relations Manager, speaks to Col. Edward Sullivan, chief of staff of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego at MCRD San Diego, Feb. 14, 2022. MCRD hosted a delegation of foreign officers from the QAF in order to receive a command brief, observe the execution of recruit training, and receive a Drill Instructor School brief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7055196 VIRIN: 220214-M-CI314-1116 Resolution: 4918x3279 Size: 2.69 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Qatar Armed Forces Delegation [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.