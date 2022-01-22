Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Dennis Blanchard, left, the outgoing first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, right, the commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, pose for a photograph after a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Blanchard is holding a plaque presented by the company for his dedicated and faithful service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7035912
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2077
    Location: NORWICH, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

