U.S. Army Spc. Aaliyah Jones, an interior electrician assigned to the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, presents arms during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Jones is holding the company guidon, a swallow-tailed flag that is used to identify and rally the soldiers of the company. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7035902
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-2022
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|605.6 KB
|Location:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT