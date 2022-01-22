248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. James Kitt, left, executive officer of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, is promoted to the rank of 1st. Lt. by U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, right, commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a promotion ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. As executive officer, Kitt will aid the company commander by handling administrative duties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

