    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 13]

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, render hand salutes during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The hand salute is a sign of respect that draws it’s lineage from long before the creation of the United States Army with many believing it to be inspired by knights lifting their visor to reveal their identity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

