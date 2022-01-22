248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven London, center left, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, transfers the 248th Engineer Company guidon to U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Dennis Blanchard, center right, the outgoing first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. After the guidon is passed back to the formation from the incoming first sergeant the change of responsibility is complete. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

