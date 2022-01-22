248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ronald Smith, left, the incoming first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, transfers the 248th Engineer Company guidon to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven London, right, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The guidon is first relinquished by the guidon bearer and passed from the outgoing first sergeant to the incoming first sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

