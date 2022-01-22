248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Dennis Blanchard, left, the outgoing first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, is presented with the Army Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Connecticut Medal of Merit by U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Caso, right, commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. While all three awards are medals of the Armed Forces of the United States, only the Connecticut Medal of Merit is authorized solely for service members of Connecticut. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

