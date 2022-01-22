Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Dennis Blanchard, left, the outgoing first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, is presented with the Army Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Connecticut Medal of Merit by U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Caso, right, commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. While all three awards are medals of the Armed Forces of the United States, only the Connecticut Medal of Merit is authorized solely for service members of Connecticut. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7035910
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2065
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 560 KB
    Location: NORWICH, CT, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

