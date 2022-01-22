U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stand at the position of attention during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The position of attention is the basic military position from which most drill movements are conducted from. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51 Photo ID: 7035901 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2015 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 756.04 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.