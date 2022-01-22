U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, left, the outgoing commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, is presented the Meritorious Service Medal by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, right, commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded for outstanding military achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51 Photo ID: 7035911 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2070 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 650.65 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.