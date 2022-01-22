248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Dennis Blanchard, left, the outgoing first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, transfers the 248th Engineer Company guidon to U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, right, the commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Both Blanchard and Caless would transfer their authority and responsibility of the unit on this day during their respective change of responsibility and change of command ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

