U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Caso, right, the incoming commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the 248th Engineer Company guidon during a change of command ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Caso was given the guidon by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Neumon, the battalion commander of the 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51 Photo ID: 7035908 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2044 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 606.27 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.