U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Caso, left, the incoming commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, passes the 248th Engineer Company guidon to U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ronald Smith, right, the first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Smith previously was the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51 Photo ID: 7035909 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2047 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 724.15 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.