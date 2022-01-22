Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Caso, left, the incoming commander of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, passes the 248th Engineer Company guidon to U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Ronald Smith, right, the first sergeant of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Smith previously was the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.04.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7035909
    VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-2047
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 724.15 KB
    Location: NORWICH, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony
    248th Engineer Company Change of Responsibility and Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT