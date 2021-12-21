Airman 1st Class Joshua Langham, 768th Air Expeditionary Base Squadron security forces flight member, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 21, 2021. Langham used his personal mono-price-delta-mini 3D printer to print new gaskets for AB 101 communication radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6991193 VIRIN: 211221-F-ZX177-1143 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.66 MB Location: NIGER AIR BASE 101, NIAMEY, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.