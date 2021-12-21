Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 10 of 13]

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    NIGER AIR BASE 101, NIAMEY, NIGER

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa command chief, left, talk to Airmen during a holiday visit at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 21, 2021. During her 3-day visit, Bass gained first-hand knowledge of how Airmen deter and defeat violent extremism in Sahel to enable a more secure, stable, and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:07
    Photo ID: 6991194
    VIRIN: 211221-F-ZX177-1361
    Resolution: 7610x5073
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: NIGER AIR BASE 101, NIAMEY, NE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    AB101
    AB201
    435AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT