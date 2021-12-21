CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa command chief, left, talk to Airmen during a holiday visit at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 21, 2021. During her 3-day visit, Bass gained first-hand knowledge of how Airmen deter and defeat violent extremism in Sahel to enable a more secure, stable, and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

