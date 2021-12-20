CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Senior Airman Tyler Sipe, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft system operators, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass about the RQ-11B Raven, a small hand-launched remote controlled unmanned aerial vehicle, at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 20, 2021. The 409th Air Expeditionary Group supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, aircraft launch and recovery elements and base operating support integrator (BOS-I) capabilities for U.S. forces in Niger while working closely with and enabling their Nigerien Armed Forces counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

