Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 3 of 13]

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    NIGER AIR BASE 201, AGADEZ, NIGER

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Tyler Sipe, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron small unmanned aircraft system operators, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass about the RQ-11B Raven, a small hand-launched remote controlled unmanned aerial vehicle, at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 20, 2021. The 409th Air Expeditionary Group supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, aircraft launch and recovery elements and base operating support integrator (BOS-I) capabilities for U.S. forces in Niger while working closely with and enabling their Nigerien Armed Forces counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:06
    Photo ID: 6991187
    VIRIN: 211220-F-ZX177-1604
    Resolution: 6748x4499
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: NIGER AIR BASE 201, AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    africa
    CMSAF
    19TH
    holiday visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT