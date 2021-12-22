CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to approximately 50 Airmen during an all-call at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 22, 2021. During her visit to AB 101, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and build a deep intuitive understanding of our strategic competitors, and reward and retain Airmen who foster the personal attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

