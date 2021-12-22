Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 11 of 13]

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    NIGER AIR BASE 101, NIAMEY, NIGER

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to approximately 50 Airmen during an all-call at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 22, 2021. During her visit to AB 101, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and build a deep intuitive understanding of our strategic competitors, and reward and retain Airmen who foster the personal attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:07
    Photo ID: 6991195
    VIRIN: 211222-F-ZX177-1020
    Resolution: 6143x4095
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: NIGER AIR BASE 101, NIAMEY, NE
    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    africa
    CMSAF
    19TH
    holiday visit

