CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass talks to Airmen from the 768th Air Expeditionary Base Squadron civil engineering flight (CEF) at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 21, 2021. Recently the CEF built a recirculation system for the water stored on the AB 101. The CEF are multi-capable and adaptable team builders, as well as innovative and courageous problem solvers, who demonstrate value in the diversity of thought, ingenuity, and initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

