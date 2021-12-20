CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Senior Airman Madison Mortiz, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (SFS) member, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass about the Windows Team Assistance Kit (WinTAK) system at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 20, 2021. The WinTAK provides SFS members the ability to have increased situational awareness within the immediate area to ensure continued air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

