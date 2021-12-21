Senior Airman Shelby Johnson listens to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass as she answers her question during an all-call at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 21, 2021. During her visit to AB 201, Bass addressed how successful operations and combat support in contested environments demand maximum delegation, trust, and empowerment of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6991190 VIRIN: 211221-F-ZX177-1060 Resolution: 7766x5177 Size: 5.39 MB Location: NIGER AIR BASE 201, AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.