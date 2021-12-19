Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    12.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Airmen from the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 19, 2021. The 435th AEW is the first and only air wing in Africa which provides secure, reliable, flexible expeditionary air power for combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    africa
    CMSAF
    19TH
    holiday visit

