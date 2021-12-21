Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to joint service members during a holiday visit at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 21, 2021. During her visit to AB 201, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and build deep institutional understanding of our strategic competitors, and reward and retain Airmen who foster the personal attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 06:07 Photo ID: 6991191 VIRIN: 211221-F-ZX177-1081 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.63 MB Location: NIGER AIR BASE 201, AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.