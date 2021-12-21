Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to joint service members during a holiday visit at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 21, 2021. During her visit to AB 201, Bass addressed the importance of how the U.S. Air Force must develop and build deep institutional understanding of our strategic competitors, and reward and retain Airmen who foster the personal attributes necessary for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|12.21.2021
CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
