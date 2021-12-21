Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to approximately 200 joint service members during an all-call at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Dec. 21, 2021. During her visit to AB 201, Bass toured facilities, recognized Airmen for excellent performance and addressed U.S. Air Force culture and policies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First
