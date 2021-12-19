Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First [Image 1 of 13]

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, BW, GERMANY

    12.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass meets the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) fly-away security team (FAST) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 19, 2021. The 435th AEW FAST provides aircraft security in support of contingencies, theater security operation events, humanitarian and civic assistance projects, expeditionary deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

    africa
    CMSAF
    19TH
    holiday visit

