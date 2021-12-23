CMSAF Bass visits West Africa, Historic First

Photo By Senior Airman Ericka Woolever | Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ericka Woolever | Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin W. Hedden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and U.S. Air Forces Africa command chief, left, talks to Chief Master Sgt. Corey Crow, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Dec. 22, 202. Members from agency headquarters often conduct site visits to downrange personnel to measure team preparedness, capabilities, and receive ground level situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass recently visited West Africa, Dec. 20-22, 2021, marking the first time she has visited the region since assuming her position as Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force.



“Africa is an emerging front for the Strategic Competition,” said Bass. “The United States, more than any other nation, can point to a strong history of partnership with African nations, and it’s gained us credibility as the preferred partner in Africa. A lot of that trust building is a result of our Airmen’s efforts.”



The U.S. has two cooperative security locations in Niger; Air Base 101, Niamey and Air Base 201, Agaedez. During her 3-day visit, Bass met with U.S. Airmen and joint force mission partners to gain first-hand knowledge of how Airmen deter and defeat violent extremism in Sahel to enable a more secure, stable, and prosperous Africa.



“In 2020, the Sahel saw a 44 percent increase in violent events in the region,” said Col. Daniel Kobs, commander 409th Air Expeditionary Group. “The threat is real. Our partnerships in West Africa, now more than ever, are key to the counter-violent extremist organization fight. Our Airmen are critical to enabling our partner forces and building trust within the region.”



As one of two groups falling under the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, the 409th Air Expeditionary Group supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, remotely piloted aircraft launch and recovery and base support for U.S. forces in Niger while working closely with and enabling their Nigerien Armed Forces counterparts.



“Our Airmen supporting our AFRICOM mission are incredible,” said Bass, “We’re asking them to think strategically and execute tactically while combating violent extremist operations, building partner capacity, and strengthening African security institutions to meet shared security goals. This is the human element at its finest, they are at the heart of this mission.”



While U.S. forces have been in Niger, on and off, for more than 20 years, the unique geographic and logistical challenges of Africa remain, demanding real time critical thinking and innovative solutions.



“The continent of Africa introduces a lot of unique operational challenges,” said Chief Master Sgt. Corey Crow, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief. “Whether its communications, air transportation, logistics, or things we’d think are simple such as potable water, our Airmen in Africa are constantly finding innovative solutions with limited resources to deliver secure, reliable, flexible expeditionary air power capabilities for combatant commanders.”



Airmen of the 435th AEW provide a critical piece of the U.S.’s whole of government approach which leverages diplomacy, development, and defense to support and enable capable, responsive African governments; an effort that has implications not only within Africa but worldwide.



“Global competitors recognize Africa’s importance to their strategic interests, but their interest is more akin to exploitation than mutual cooperation” said Bass. “Our Airmen in Niger have more than demonstrated U.S. commitment to helping our African partners create opportunities for economic and political stability and security. That’s a win and its credit to every Airman in Africa.”