Quarantine Cupcakes

Kiri Peterson takes notes during online virtual classes at home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. During Health Protection Level Charlie, students in South Korea were required to attend school online because of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6861238
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-CS255-1030
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|835.7 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
