Kiri Peterson paints a fondant mermaid tail to decorate a customer’s cake in her in-home business near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. While attending virtual classes, Peterson also completes orders for her in-home bakery and creates cake scrap parfaits for service members and their families in quarantine and isolation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6861242
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-CS255-1165
|Resolution:
|2280x2752
|Size:
|407.18 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT