    Quarantine Cupcakes

    Quarantine Cupcakes

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Kiri Peterson cuts the tops off of a cake to make even layers at her home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The scraps are reused in cake scrap parfaits and then donated to those in the quarantine and isolation barracks due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 05:57
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
