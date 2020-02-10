Kiri Peterson cuts the tops off of a cake to make even layers at her home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The scraps are reused in cake scrap parfaits and then donated to those in the quarantine and isolation barracks due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6861241
|VIRIN:
|201002-F-CS255-1151
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|833.83 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT