Quarantine Cupcakes

Photo By Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts | Kiri Peterson paints a fondant sea shell to decorate on a customer’s cake in her...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts | Kiri Peterson paints a fondant sea shell to decorate on a customer’s cake in her home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Peterson and other bakers in the local area donate cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits to donate to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation due to coronavirus restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Making a permanent change of station (PCS) move is stressful enough, but add on the stressors of a worldwide pandemic, plus the additions of mitigation measures can be overwhelming. When service members and their families PCS to South Korea, they are immediately tested for the coronavirus and put into a two week quarantine. While in quarantine or isolation, they typically find themselves going without usual comforts unless their sponsor or a volunteer is able to get those precious items to them. One high school student has found a way to not only make sure her cake scraps don’t go to waste, but also provides a sweet treat for those in quarantine to brighten their day.



16-year-old Kiri Peterson runs her own in-home bakery while also participating in virtual schooling because of COVID-19. While many high school students are focused on only a handful of responsibilities, including their schoolwork, extracurricular activities and spending time with friends, Kiri spends most of her time baking and decorating cakes.



“The biggest challenge is finding time to do both,” said Kiri. “I try to get my schoolwork done as soon as possible so I get up earlier in the morning so I have longer days than normal high school students. When school was online, I would bake and decorate while listening to my classes.”



When coronavirus lockdowns began earlier in March of 2020, an immediate need appeared for simple items for those in quarantine. As a baker, Kiri wondered how she would be able to provide and donate something delicious. She realized that she could put the cake tops she cut off of cakes to good use. With the help of her family, Kiri was able to put together cake scrap parfaits from the leftover cake, icing and sprinkles to give to those living in quarantine.



“It’s not just cake. Everything that everyone else is giving is a need,” said Angela Peterson, Kiri’s mother. “They need towels, they need toilet paper, they need all these things and it’s really great to have your needs met, but going beyond that, cake is not necessarily a need but a want. It’s an extra treat that they weren’t expecting.”



But, creating these cake scrap parfaits requires a team of volunteers.

“Mostly it’s people who have been in quarantine that come out of quarantine and they say, ‘It meant so much to me that I want to help now,” said Angela. “Whatever people want to do, we accept their help. It means a lot and keeps us going to do more.”



Other organizations on Camp Humphreys have also donated time, money and supplies to those who are in quarantine and isolation, but Kiri’s cake scrap parfaits are the highest in demand. Since July, Kiri and her family, along with other bakers in the area, have been able to donate their own cake scraps to fill the requests. Together, they have made over 4,500 cake scrap parfaits.



“This has really grown into something that’s way bigger than we thought it was going to be,” said Capt. Jason Peterson, United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission deputy demilitarized zone operations officer and Kiri’s father. “What really impresses me as a parent, is her dedication to it. Seeing her commit like she does to her business and developing her skillset that will set her up for life.”



Kiri says the biggest thing for her is seeing the response from those in quarantine. “People send us pictures or thank you messages saying that it’s brightened their day or that their kids have really enjoyed it. They send pictures of them smiling and eating the cakes.”



With the volunteers coming from all walks of life, the Humphreys community has grown stronger together in a sweet way.