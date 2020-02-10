Quarantine Cupcakes

Kiri Peterson attends a virtual class at home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Peterson attends school while also baking and decorating cakes for her business in between classes and saves cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits to donate to the quarantine barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

Date Taken: 10.02.2020
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR