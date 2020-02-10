Quarantine Cupcakes

Kiri Peterson poses in her kitchen near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Peterson runs her own in-home bakery while also attending high school classes online and creating cake scrap parfaits to donate for the isolation and quarantine barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

