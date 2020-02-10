Kiri Peterson paints a fondant sea shell to decorate on a customer’s cake in her home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Peterson and other bakers in the local area donate cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits to donate to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation due to coronavirus restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 05:57 Photo ID: 6861243 VIRIN: 201002-F-CS255-1185 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 1.04 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.