    Quarantine Cupcakes

    Quarantine Cupcakes

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A member of the Peterson family adds sprinkles to finish a cake scrap parfait to donate to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The Peterson family, along with other bakers and volunteers in the local area have created nearly 4,500 since July of this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6861235
    VIRIN: 200801-F-CS255-1002
    Resolution: 1542x966
    Size: 187.02 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarantine Cupcakes, by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quarantine Cupcakes

    quarantine
    cupcakes
    COVID-19

