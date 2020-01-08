Quarantine Cupcakes

A member of the Peterson family adds sprinkles to finish a cake scrap parfait to donate to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The Peterson family, along with other bakers and volunteers in the local area have created nearly 4,500 since July of this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

