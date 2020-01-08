Members of the Peterson family prepare cups and cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits in their home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The cake scrap parfaits are donated to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation on Camp Humphreys due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6861236
|VIRIN:
|200801-F-CS255-1003
|Resolution:
|1701x948
|Size:
|251.25 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
