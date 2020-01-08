Members of the Peterson family prepare cups and cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits in their home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The cake scrap parfaits are donated to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation on Camp Humphreys due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 05:56 Photo ID: 6861236 VIRIN: 200801-F-CS255-1003 Resolution: 1701x948 Size: 251.25 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.