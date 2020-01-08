Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarantine Cupcakes [Image 3 of 10]

    Quarantine Cupcakes

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Members of the Peterson family prepare cups and cake scraps to create cake scrap parfaits in their home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. The cake scrap parfaits are donated to service members and their families in quarantine and isolation on Camp Humphreys due to COVID-19 restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

    Quarantine Cupcakes

