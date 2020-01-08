Quarantine Cupcakes

Kiri Peterson adds icing to cake scrap parfaits for service members and their families in the quarantine and isolation barracks on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Since July, Kiri and other local bakers have created and donated nearly 4,500 cake scrap parfaits every weekend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

