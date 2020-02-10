Quarantine Cupcakes

Kiri Peterson ensures that her cake is level before she adds icing at her home near Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2020. Kiri uses the scraps from her cakes to create cake scrap parfaits with icing and sprinkles to donate to service members and their families who are in quarantine and isolation due to coronavirus restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR