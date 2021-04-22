U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Valor meet prior to field operations at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. While at Udairi Range, Soldiers conducted day and night training missions. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6736987
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1469
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT