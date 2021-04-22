An U.S. Army M1114 HMMWV (humvee) takes a security posture during a validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. Udairi Range Complex has a long history of being use by U.S. and coalition forces for training and preparing troops for further movements and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:50
|Photo ID:
|6736986
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1445
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
