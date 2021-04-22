An U.S. Army M1114 HMMWV (humvee) takes a security posture during a validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. Udairi Range Complex has a long history of being use by U.S. and coalition forces for training and preparing troops for further movements and operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 Location: KW