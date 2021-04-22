Validation Exercise

U.S. troops unload a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System from a C-130 Hercules after a test flight at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. Troops flew with the HIMARS launcher to simulate rapid deployment to prepare troops. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
