U.S. Army Task Force Iron Valor vehicles waiting to conduct field operations during a validation exercise at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. The validation exercise ended after TF Iron Valor completed flight, convoy and field operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6736981
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1475
|Resolution:
|4468x3444
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
