A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher is loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. HIMARS launchers can be loaded onto a C-17, sent to operational areas, and be ready to conduct fire missions within a few hours. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:48
|Photo ID:
|6736973
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1156
|Resolution:
|6646x4480
|Size:
|15.48 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT