Validation Exercise

A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher is loading onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. HIMARS launchers can be loaded onto a C-17, sent to operational areas, and be ready to conduct fire missions within a few hours. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

