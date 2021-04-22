U.S. Soldiers from Task Force Iron Valor secure straps for flight operations on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. For many Soldiers of TF Iron Valor, the Validation Exercise was the first time many worked together. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6736978
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1275
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT