U.S. Soldiers from Task Force Iron Valor secure straps for flight operations on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. For many Soldiers of TF Iron Valor, the Validation Exercise was the first time many worked together. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

