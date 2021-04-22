U.S. Army Sgt. Kenny Ray, Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, and Sgt. Trever Lacasse, Delta Company, 3-172nd Infantry – Mountain, TF Iron Valor, secure a strap during flight loading operations on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. The Soldiers from the 1-181st FAR and D Co 3-172nd Inf (Mnt) comprise TF Iron Valor. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 01:49 Photo ID: 6736982 VIRIN: 210422-Z-CZ403-1228 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.21 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.