U.S. Army vehicles belonging to Task Force Iron Valor staged along the roadway at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. TF Iron Valor completed day and night operations for their Relief In Place validation exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.17.2021 01:49 Photo ID: 6736976 VIRIN: 210422-Z-CZ403-1433 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.18 MB Location: KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.