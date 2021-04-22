U.S. Army vehicles belonging to Task Force Iron Valor staged along the roadway at Udairi Range Complex, Kuwait, April 22, 2021. TF Iron Valor completed day and night operations for their Relief In Place validation exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 01:49
|Photo ID:
|6736976
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-CZ403-1433
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Validation Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT